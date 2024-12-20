Veteran German critic Klaus Eder has stepped down as general secretary of Fipresci, the federation of international film critics, after 38 years in the post.

“It’s time to say goodbye. The reason? The age. The health. The daily business got unmanageable and did almost not leave any space for personal contacts, for new ideas, for reflection,” wrote the 85-year-old Eder in a letter to members.

He said he had “probably” been too long in office, but he didn’t complain: “I had a wonderful time. I could live my passion to see movies, and I could help my colleagues to live their passion. If there was, around our juries, a feeling of friendship and familiarity, then it was intended.”

Eder, who had also been a programmer at the Munich Film Festival from 1986 to 2007, added: “There are so many activities that I still wanted to do. However, I’ve a great means of comfort: the cinema. It’s still like my home and I can now catch up on all the films I had to miss”.

Eder’s departure from the position of general secretary also sees Anne Brishoual, who had run Fipresci’s office in Munich for the past 25 years, look forward to “a full ‘retirement’ at the seaside in Brittany”.

According to Fipresci statutes, the next general secretary will be appointed by the general assembly on the proposition of the board or the national sections.

A revision of the statutes is out for comments from members until January 24, 2025. The next general secretary will be elected for an initial four-year term, with the option of being reelected without limitation every four years.

The main tasks are to undertake the actual work of the federation, carry out the tasks and decisions of the board, prepare the bulletin of information and the circulars addressed to members, and ensure that the statutes and regulations are being respected.

In 2022, Fipresci members, who span around 25 countries, were invited to vote in the 2023 Golden Globe awards as part of an attempt by the then-beleagued Hollywood Foreign Press Association to diversify its voting base.