BFI Distribution has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Koji Fukada’s Love Life.

The film premiered in Competition at Venice Film Festival in September 2022, going on to play festivals including Toronto and BFI London Film Festival.

BFI Distribution acquired the film from mk2 Films, and has set a release date of September 15, 2023. The film will play concurrently with the BFI’s Yasujiro Ozu season, from September 1 to October 3.

Inspired by a song of the same name by Japanese singer Akiko Yano, Love Life tells the story of a couple living a peaceful existence with their young son; until a tragic accident brings the boy’s long-lost biological father back into the picture.

Japanese director Fukada’s previous films include 2013’s Goodbye Summer, and Harmonium, which won the Un Certain Regard jury award at Cannes in 2016.