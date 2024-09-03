Park Hoon-jung, director of hit Korean franchise The Witch and Disney+ series The Tyrant, is set to begin shooting revenge thriller Tristes Tropiques this month. Finecut has secured international sales rights and will introduce the project to buyers in Toronto.

The story follows a group of young assassins affiliated with an organisation known as Tristes Tropiques, who are trained by the tropical rainforest’s absolute ruler called ‘Master’. As they grapple with mutual distrust, they vow to exact bloody revenge.

The film is set to begin shooting in Thailand this September and is expected to wrap by December. Cast has yet to be revealed but it is understood to feature actors from multiple countries.

Director Park is known for 2013 Korean noir hit New World, starring Lee Jung-jae of Squid Game; female-led action features The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion and The Witch: Part 2. The Other One; and Netflix Original Night In Paradise, which played at Venice in 2021. His latest works include 2023 film The Childe and Disney+ series The Tyrant.

Tristes Tropiques is produced by Park’s Gold Moon Film and co-produced by Mindmark, a content IP company owned by the Shinsegae Group, whose recent titles include A Normal Family, Victory, Love Reset and Honey Sweet.

It marks Finecut’s fourth collaboration with Park following The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, V.I.P and New World.

At Toronto, the sales outfit will also hold a market premiere screening of horror-thriller Noise as part of Toronto Industry Selects. It also handles Hong Sangsoo’s By The Stream, which won the best performance award at Locarno and will receive its North American premiere at Toronto.