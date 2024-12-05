Korean director Um Tae Hwa, known for dystopian thriller Concrete Utopia, is set to help train the next generation of Saudi filmmakers.

The director will conduct a masterclass in Jeddah early next year with 10 rising talents from the country, which will see the emerging filmmakers showcase their directing flair by adapting a scene from Concrete Utopia.

A session between the director and participants will take place on Saturday at Red Sea International Film Festival, which will include a screening of his 2023 feature and a lecture on filmmaking.

It marks the latest in a string of collaborative efforts between South Korea and Saudi Arabia, spearheaded by the Korean Film Council (Kofic) in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Neom.

Kofic, a government-funded agency dedicated to supporting and promoting South Korean cinema, told Screen: “We hope to provide emerging Saudi filmmakers with a deep understanding of the filmmaking process — from cinematic storytelling to technical execution and creative collaboration.

“The programme is aimed at developing Saudi Arabia’s film ecosystem in a sustainable manner and strengthening cultural ties between Saudi Arabia and South Korea.”

The workshop is conducted by the Korean Academy of Film Arts (Kafa), Kofic’s training arm, known for its roster of alumni, including Bong Joon Ho and Kim Jee-woon.

Last month, Kafa also hosted a month-long director’s bootcamp in Riyadh in collaboration with Korean public broadcaster MBC and Saudi Arabia’s Neom production hub. From November 3-28, a group of 18 aspiring Saudi Arabian filmmakers participated in lectures and hands-on mentoring sessions led by Korean industry experts, including KAFA alumni director Noh Dong-seok (Golden Slumber) and producer Na Kyeong-chan (The Fortress).

Also set for Red Sea on Sunday (December 8) will be a “Korean Content Boom” session which will feature insights from industry leaders on the global success of Korean cinema. Speakers include Kofic director of funding and support Kim Hyoun-soo, Barunson C&C’s CEO Woo-sik Seo, and directors Um and Kim Yeo-jung (Somebody 2024). A networking session hosted by Kofic will follow on the same day.

Regarding future plans for collaboration, a Kofic spokesperson said: “As part of the Korean film industry’s wider efforts, Kafa plans to create more opportunities for education, co-production, and cultural exchange with Saudi Arabia.”

The partnership builds on a growing history of Kofic-led international collaborations. In recent years, the organisation has held similar workshops in a handful of territories including Kazakhstan, Vietnam, France, and Japan, further underscoring its commitment to nurturing global cinematic talent and fostering creative exchange.

In 2025, Kafa aims to launch the second session of the Korea-France Film Academy as it continues to seek collaborations worldwide.