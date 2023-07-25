South Korean sales firm Finecut has closed key distribution deals for Hur Jin-ho’s A Normal Family, which is set to receive its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF, September 7-17).

The family drama has been sold to key territories including France and French-speaking Switzerland (Diaphana Distribution), Vietnam (Lumix Media) and worldwide Inflight excluding South Korea and Taiwan (Encore Inflight), just based on the screening of a promo reel.

The film will debut in the Special Presentations section of TIFF and is an adaptation of Dutch novel The Dinner by Herman Koch.

The story centres on two sets of wealthy parents who meet for dinner to decide how to handle a crime committed by their children. The cast is led by Seol Kyung-gu (Oasis), Claudia Kim (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald), Jang Dong-gun (V.I.P.) and Kim Hee-ae (Moonlit Winter).

Director Hur was previously at TIFF with Dangerous Liaisons in 2012 and April Snow in 2005. Produced by Hive Media Corp, the film is in post-production.

It marks the fourth feature adaptation of The Dinner after Menno Meyjes’ Dutch version in 2013, Ivano De Matteo’s Italian film in 2014 and Oren Moverman’s US version, which premiered in competition at the Berlinale in 2017 and starred Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan and Rebecca Hall. A Normal Family marks its first adaptation in Asia.