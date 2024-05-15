A Korean adaptation of Taiwanese hit You Are The Apple Of My Eye is in the works and is being introduced to buyers at the Cannes market by K-Movie Entertainment.

The remake will mark the feature directorial debut of Cho Young-myoung, with a cast led by Jung Jin-young and Dahyun. Jung is known as a singer and former leader of boy group B1A4 but has also gained recognition for acting in TV series Love In The Moonlight and Police University. Dahyun is a member of girl group Twice and is set to make her acting debut in sports drama Sprint.

The 2011 original proved a breakout hit for writer/director Giddens Ko as well as star Kai Ko, scoring both box office and awards success. A Japanese remake of the same name, directed by Yasuo Hasegawa, was released in 2018.

The romantic comedy drama centres on a group of friends who attend a private school and all have a crush on the same girl, Sun-ah (Dahyun). Jung will play the only member of the group who claims not have feelings for the popular pupil, but ends up falling for her.

Produced by Studio Take, the film is in pre-production with a planned release in 2025. The producer is Song Dae-chan, whose credits include Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Broker, which played in Competition at Cannes in 2022, and Jung Woo-sung’s A Man Of Reason, which premiered at Toronto in 2022.

K-Movie Entertainment, known for handling box office hit franchise The Roundup, has international sales rights.

Further titles on K-Movie’s Cannes slate includes Park Sang-min’s The Secret House, Kongkiat Komesiri Thai action horror Operation Undead and Won Shin-yeon science fiction feature Seeking The King.