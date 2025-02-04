South Korean sales outfit Finecut has closed a raft of key deals for thriller A Girl With Closed Eyes ahead of its market premiere screening at the European Film Market (EFM).

The film, which stars Minha Kim from Apple TV+ series Pachinko, has been acquired for Japan (The Klockworx Co., Ltd.), Poland (Media4Fun), Taiwan (Cola Films), Vietnam (Aeonbeta) and CIS (Red Castle Group) ahead of Berlin.

The story centres on a murder suspect and a detective with a shared past, reunited through the killing of a bestselling author, where hidden truths are uncovered as the investigation deepens.

Kim, who has secured several award nominations for her role as the young Sunja in Pachinko, takes on the role of the suspect accused of killing a famous writer, insisting he was her kidnapper back in 2002. The detective, who is an old friend of the suspect and determined to uncover the truth, is played by Moon Choi, whose credits include Deliver Us From Evil, Okja and Anarchist From Colony.

The film premiered at Busan in October and marks the feature directorial debut of Chun Sunyoung, whose short film Good Night played at Cannes’ Critics’ Week in 2002.

Mind2mind Pictures produces with investment from Solaire Partners (Parasite, 12.12: The Day).

Finecut’s EFM slate also includes Hong Sangsoo’s What Does That Nature Say To You, his eighth film to compete for the Golden Bear, having won four Silver Bear’s in the past five years with The Woman Who Ran, Introduction, The Novelist’s Film and A Traveler’s Needs.

The sales agency will also reveal the first footage from Tristes Tropiques, the latest feature from Park Hoon-jung, known for his 2013 Korean noir hit New World, popular Korean franchise The Witch, and Disney+ series The Tyrant.

The story follows a group of young assassins affiliated with an organisation known as Tristes Tropiques, who are trained by the tropical rainforest’s absolute ruler called ‘Master’. As they grapple with mutual distrust, they vow to exact bloody revenge.

Further titles on its slate includes Secret: Untold Melody, a time-travel romance drama that debuted at the Korea box office over the weekend; occult-action animation Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning; and horror-thriller Noise.