South Korea’s K-Movie Entertainment is to launch big-budget science fiction feature Seeking The King at the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan this week.

The feature is directed by Won Shin-yeon, the filmmaker whose previous film was award-winning historic action drama The Battle: Roar To Victory. He has teamed with WYSIWYG Studios, the visual effects specialists behind hit features Space Sweepers and Hansan: Rising Dragon.

The cast include Koo Kyo-hwan of hit Netflix titles D.P. and Kill Boksoon, Yoo Jae-myung, Girls’ Generation singer and actress Seohyun and US actor Eric Roberts.

The story is set in the 1980s, when a giant robot crashes into a remove village near the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea. A military officer, played by Koo, works to protect the people of the village from ruthless attacks by the combined forces of both South Korea and the US, with a giant robot named Cheol-i.

The film is in post-production ahead of a planned release in 2024.

It is understood to have the biggest budget of any title handled by Seoul-based K-Movie to date. The company previously launched pre-sales at the Cannes market on The Roundup: Punishment, the fourth in the blockbuster action crime series starring Don Lee (aka Ma Dong-seok).

K-Movie’s slate also includes comedy-drama Miss Fortune, starring Uhm Jung-hwa and directed by Lee Seung-jun.

The ACFM runs October 7-10 alongside the Busan International Film Festival.