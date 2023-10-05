South Korean sales outfit kt alpha is launch a brace of upcoming titles at the Asian Contents & Film Market in Busan this week – action drama Sanbok Road and romance Breathless Love.

Sanbok Road marks the latest feature of director Kim See-woo, whose previous film Turandot received its world premiere at Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in 2022.

The upcoming film centres on five friends in a poor village in Busan and is inspired by the true story of young boxers in the 1980s who stirred up public excitement.

The cast includes Lee Ho-won of A Birth, Ahn Nae-sang of The Light In Your Eyes and Kim Won-hae of The Good Bad Mother. The action drama is in post-production ahead of a planned release in the first quarter of 2024.

Also in post-production is romance Breathless Love, which stars Kim Hyang-gi of hit franchise Along With The Gods, Ahn Dong-goo from See You In My 19th Life and Hong Si-young of Giriboy.

Directed by Go Hyung-joo, the story follows a couple in their 20s who decide to move in together. But after being scammed out of a deposit by a crooked real estate agent, the move into a mold-ridden basement, where their love is put to the test.

The film is also set for release in Q1 2024.

The ACFM runs October 7-10 alongside the 28th Busan International Film Festival.