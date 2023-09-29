The second group of judges for The Big Screen Awards 2023 has been announced, ahead of the ceremony on November 23 at The Brewery in London.

New judges include Krishnendu Majumdar, former chair of Bafta and co-founder of UK production company Me + You Productions; and Fiona Lamptey, former director of UK features at Netflix and founder and producer at Fruit Tree Media.

Also joining the judging panel are Kristin Irving, BBC Film commissioning executive; Stuart Brown, head of programme and acquisitions at the BFI; and Paul Sophocli, senior theatrical sales manager at Lionsgate.

The full list of new judges are as follows:

Ben Metcalf – theatrical sales director, Altitude

Fiona Lamptey – founder & producer, Fruit Tree Media

Krishnendu Majumdar – co-founder, Me+You Productions

Kristin Irving – commissioning executive, BBC Film

Laura Pettit – global publicity director, Universal Pictures Content Group

Nikki Parrott – managing director, Tiger Lily Productions

Paul Sophocli – senior theatrical sales manager, Lionsgate UK

Paulina Taher – licensing & marketing manager, Embankment Films

Preston Benson – founder, Really Local Group

Sarah Lebutsch – managing director international sales, Independent

Stuart Brown – head of programme and acquisitions, BFI

Teanne Andrews – co-founder, director of operations, We Are Parable

Tom Linay – content business director, DCM

Tom Grievson – head of marketing & distribution, HanWay Films

The first group of judges were announced last month and included Fly Film producer Lisa Marie Russo, NFTS head of directing fiction Tricia Tuttle and Lobo Films producer Andrea Cornwell.

Judges will be divided into groups, with each group adjudicating up to five categories. The Big Screen Awards shortlist will be announced in the first week of October, with the judging day to take place in late October. The winners to be revealed at The Big Screen Awards ceremony on November 23 at The Brewery in London.

A new category for 2023 is Team of the Year, which is open to a team from any discipline, including publicity (in-house or agency), marketing, distribution and cinemas, which can demonstrate exceptional achievement and innovation in connecting theatrical releases with audiences. Click here for a full list of categories.

The Walt Disney Company, Altitude, Paramount Pictures and Mubi were among the winners at last year’s Big Screen Awards.

The Big Screen Awards were rebranded from the Screen Awards last year, and recognise the achievements of marketing, distribution, publicity and exhibition teams and companies for their work releasing films into UK cinemas and connecting them with audiences.