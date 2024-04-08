Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Apr 5-7) Total gross to date Week 1. Kung Fu Panda 4 (Universal) £2.8m £12.8m 2 2. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Warner Bros) £2m £9.2m 2 3. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Sony) £1.4m £12.1m 3 4. Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros) £1.1m £36.8m 6 5. Monkey Man (Universal) £763,004 £809,767 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.26

Universal animation Kung Fu Panda 4 knocked Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire off top spot at the UK-Ireland box office this weekend; as Dev Patel’s Monkey Man started in fifth place.

Kung Fu Panda 4 added £2.8m on its second weekend – a 28% drop that brings it to £12.8m. It is already closing in on the £14.2m of 2016’s Kung Fu Panda 3, and now stands a decent chance of catching the £20.4m of the first film, and £17m of the sequel.

It was enough to usurp Warner Bros’ monster mash Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which added just short of £2m – a 52.8% drop on its opening. Adam Wingard’s film is up to almost £9.2m, overtaking the £7m of 2019’s Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, and chasing down the £16m of 1998’s Godzilla and £17.2m of 2014’s Godzilla.

Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire added £1.4m on its third weekend – a 35.6% drop, that brought it to £12.1m total. It has gone beyond the £11.5m of 2021’s franchise reboot Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and the £10.8m of 2016’s Ghostbusters, marking a good result for Sony.

Former number one Dune: Part Two added £1.1m on its sixth weekend in cinemas – a 32.4% drop, better than the market average. The Warner Bros title is up to £36.8m; it is the highest-grossing 2024 release to date, and will enter the top 100 highest-grossing films of all time in the UK and Ireland within the next week.

Dev Patel’s Monkey Man opened to £763,004 at the weekend, from 580 sites at a £1,298 average - a decent performance from an 18-rated action title. Including previews, the film is up to £809,767 for Universal.

Takings for the top five dropped 33.6% to just over £8m - a low figure given that four films that took more than £1m each. Despite a decent start to the year, it will be of concern to cinemas that the top five figures are 26.7% down on the equivalent weekend from last year. Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black offers a good chance to turn fortunes around next weekend.

Animation strong

Disney horror The First Omen opened to £520,796 from 472 sites, at a £1,103 site average.

The box office was able to bear multiple Universal animations again this weekend, with Migration seeing a one percent increase across Friday to Sunday, taking £186,363. The Illumination feature is at a strong £20.6m from 10 weekends in cinemas.

Thea Sharrock’s Wicked Little Letters added a further £116,286 – a 42% drop – on its seventh session, and has an impressive £9.1m total for Studiocanal.

Disney’s theatrical release of 2021 animation Luca opened to £109,984, with its £188 site average from 585 through playing predominantly in limited matinee screenings. It has £110,457 in total.

Studiocanal thriller Mothers’ Instinct starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain dropped 59.1% on its second weekend, with £109,482 taking it to a £811,924 total.

Sydney Sweeney horror Immaculate added £108,000 on its third weekend – a 58% drop that brought it towards £1.6m total for Black Bear.

In a horror-heavy marketplace, Vertigo Releasing’s Late Night With The Devil still found space to carve out £62,359 on its third weekend, and has £685,786 in total.

Matteo Garrone’s Venice 2023 title Io Capitano started with £45,710 for Altitude, from 73 sites at a £626 average. Including previews, the film has £64,942 – already above the £42,455 of the director’s 2013 title Reality.

Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days is one of the best-performing arthouse titles of the year to date. The Oscar nominee dropped just 22% on its seventh weekend in cinemas, with £43,689 bringing it to an impressive £1.1m total.

Chinese sports comedy Yolo opened to £38,729 for Sony, in 75 sites at a £516 average.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Venice 2023 title Evil Does Not Exist began with £29,386 from 55 sites at a £534 site average for Modern Films. Including previews, the BFI London Film Festival best film winner has £77,975 in total.

UK comedy The Trouble With Jessica opened to £27,477 at a £275 site average for Parkland Entertainment, and has £31,387 including previews.

Wonka starring Timothee Chalamet has been in cinemas through Christmas, New Year and now Easter; it added £27,346 on its 18th weekend to hit £63.4m.

Pablo Berger’s Oscar-nominated animation Robot Dreams added £26,559 on its third weekend for Curzon, to hit £223,492 in total.

Mexican animation Little Eggs: A Frozen Rescue added £18,518 on its second weekend, and has £137,187 for Miracle/Dazzler.

Lionsgate horror Imaginary added £14,138 on its fifth session, and is up to just shy of £2m – the highest-grossing horror title of the year to date.

Event cinema release The Motive And The Cue added £13,098 on its third weekend in cinemas, and is up to £955,896 for National Theatre Live.

Park Circus had two repertory releases in cinemas this weekend: the £6,988 opening of Elia Kazan’s On The Waterfront, and the £1,923 second session, and £57,991 total of Mary Poppins.