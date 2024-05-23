Leave The World Behind was the most viewed feature film on Netflix over the second half of 2023, according to the streamer’s second biannual viewing report.

The Sam Esmail thriller with Julia Roberts generated 121m views over the period, becoming Netflix’s fifth most popular movie of all time. Gal Gadot crime thriller Heart Of Stone was the second most popular feature in the time frame, with 109.6m views, followed by animated family film Leo (96m, making it the service’s biggest animated feature to date), Spanish-language thriller Nowhere (86.2m) and action comedy The Out-Laws (83.8m).

Netflix published its first biannual report late last year, taking a step towards greater data transparency. The latest report shows that subscribers watched 90bn hours of Netflix in the second half of 2023, for a full year total of 183bn hours.

Adventure comedy One Piece was the service’s most watched series, with 71.6m views, followed by German limited series Dear Child (Liebes Kind) with 52.5m, UK-produced crime miniseries Who Is Erin Carter? with 50.1m, the third series of French crime drama Lupin with 49.7m and the third season of The Witcher with 47.9m.

Netflix said that non-English language shows and films accounted for nearly a third of all viewing over the period, with the biggest shares going to Korean-language material (9%), Spanish content (7%) and Japanese offerings (5%).

Beside Dear Child, successful non-English language shows included Forgotten Love (43m views) from Poland, Pact of Silence (21m) from Mexico, Mask Girl (19m) from Korea, Yu Yu Hakusho (17m) from Japan, Berlin (11m) from Spain and The Railway Men (11m) from India.