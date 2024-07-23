French director Anne-Sophie Bailly’s debut feature My Everything ((Mon Inseparable), set to world premiere in Venice’s Orizzonti competition, has been acquired for world sales by Les Films du Losange

The film stars Cesar-winning actress Laure Calamy and is produced by David Thion’s Les Films Pelléas, whose credits include Anatomy Of A Fall.

It is a family focused drama about the relationship between a woman and her son who works in a specialised facility for people with additional needs and is passionately in love with his coworker.

The cast includes actors with disabilities.

Bailly, a graduate of Paris’ prestigious film school La Fémis, has previously made the short film, The Midwife, that premiered at Clermont-Ferrand before a strong run on the global festival circuit including to Telluride.

Les Films du Losange is also handling French distribution.