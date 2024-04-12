Les Films du Losange has boarded Italian director Roberto Minervini’s The Damned ahead of the film’s world premiere in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard.

Minervini is known for a long career in documentary and The Damned is his first fiction feature. Set during the American Civil War in the winter of 1862, it follows a troop of volunteer soldiers tasked with patrolling unchartered borderlands in western territories. As their mission ultimately changes course, the meaning behind their engagement begins to elude them.

The Damned is an Italian-American-Belgian co-production from Okta Film, Pulpa Film, Rai Cinema and Michigan Films. The cast includes rising talents Jeremiah Knupp, René W. Solomon, Cuyler Ballenger and Noah Carlson.

Minervini said the film reflects his documentary background with the “realism, immediacy and intimacy” of his previous films. These include his Texas trilogy, spanning 2011’s The Passage, 2012 Venice Orizzonti premiering Low Tide and 2013 Cannes special screening Stop the Pounding Heart. He is also behind 2015’s The Other Side that premiered at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard and 2018’s What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire? that played in competition in Venice.

Les Films du Losange will distribute the film in France and is kicking off sales at the Cannes market.