Denmark-based sales agency LevelK has boarded sales on Block 5, the first Slovenian film ever to play at Locarno Film Festival.

The family title centres on a 12-year-old girl who must join forces with her worst enemies – a skate gang – when she discovers that her father’s company plans to demolish their playground. It will have its world premiere on Sunday, August 11 in the Kids Screenings section at Locarno.

It is the fourth feature from Slovenian director Klemen Dvornik, who previously directed 2011 comedy Bread And Circuses and for TV series The Lake and Lenin’s Park.

Block 5 is written by Dora Sustic and produced by Barbara Daljavec and Branislav Srdic for A Atlanta. Backers include the Slovenian Film Centre, Czech Film Fund, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Serbian Ministry of Culture, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – Media Programme and Eurimages.

The cast features newcomers Kaja Zabret, Kaja Sustar, Niko Lemark, Youri Friderich and David Trontelj, alongside The Hitman’s Bodyguard actor Marko Mandic.

It will be released in Slovenia on September 5, 2024.

“At LevelK we continue to focus on quality live action family entertainment, and see this film ticking the boxes for international distribution and embracing the tropes of a good family title,” said LevelK founder and CEO Tine Klint.

Locarno Film Festival runs from August 7-17.