LevelK has boarded international sales for Norwegian family action comedy Viktoria Must Go.

The film, currently in post-production, is being presented this week in the works-in-progress selections at Haugesund’s New Nordic Films.

Gunnbjörg Gunnarsdottir (Forever And Never) directs and Ole Marius Elvestad produces for På Film. Einar Loftesnes (The Tunnel) serves as executive producer, and the film is supported by Mediefondet Zefyr, Scandinavian Film Distribution, LevelK and Vestnorsk filmsenter.

Scandinavian Film Distribution has scheduled the local release for February 2024.

The film follows siblings Hedvig and Henrik who decide to hire a hitman to get rid of their annoying stepmother Viktoria.

The cast features Ine Marie Wilmann (Troll), Leo Ajkić (In Order Of Disappearance), Morten Svartveit (The Innocents) and Agnete Haaland (The Child Wanderers).

Gunnarsdottir co-wrote the script with Rolf Magne Golten Andersen (Headhunters).

LevelK also has two of its completed titles, Four Little Adults and Sea Sparkle, screening at Haugesund.