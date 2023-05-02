Wendy Mitchell
Nordisk strikes first-look deal with Sweden’s Scandinavian Content Group (exclusive)
The companies recently worked together on the horror film Feed, a local box-office hit.
Why filmmakers in Greenland are having a “big moment”
With an Oscar nomination, films landing at major festivals and a tourism boom on the horizon, is Greenland ready for its close-up?
Joe Russo talks ‘Citadel’ expansion plans, supporting emerging talents at Sands festival
Russo discussed AGBO’s upcoming slate at the second-annual Sands International Film Festival of St Andrews.
TrustNordisk closes deals for Dragon Award winner ‘Unruly’ (exclusive)
The film is the second from Malou Reymann following ‘A Perfectly Normal Family’.
Jodie Foster appears at Iceland’s Stockfish Film Festival, Mike Downey honoured
Foster took part in the Reykjavik festival’s panel discussion about women’s progress in the film industry.
How Nordic platform Viaplay became a “truly international company”
The Nordic platform has expanded into North America and the UK.
My Screen Life: Norwegian producer and distributor Maria Ekerhovd talks ‘Twin Peaks’, cold water swimming
The Norwegian producer and distributor would be thrilled if Mia Hansen-Love were to make a film starring Isabelle Huppert about her life.
Sweden’s Jens Jonsson to direct spy thriller series ‘The Doctrine’
Project based on novel about Russia infiltrating Swedish politics.
Gisli Snaer appointed new director of Icelandic Film Centre (exclusive)
Snaer was previously director and CEO of the London Film School until he stepped down in May 2022.
Nikolaj Lie Kaas on creating Berlinale Series project ‘Agent’, enlisting famous friends for cameos
Denmark’s Nikolaj Lie Kaas enters a new career phase with his TV series about a talent agent, playing in Berlinale Series.
First look: Lukas Moodysson’s ‘Together ‘99’ (exclusive)
Memfis Film-produced feature is a follow up to the director’s hit 2000 film ’Together.’
Milad Alami talks Berlin wrestling drama ‘Opponent’, next projects
Iranian-Swedish filmmaker on his Panorama premiere.
Faroe Islands boosts filming incentive to up to 35% (exclusive)
The aim is to attract major international productions.
Directors including Jane Campion, Thomas Vinterberg and Luca Guadagnino discuss Berlin honoree Steven Spielberg’s legacy
Screen International asks 13 filmmakers about Spielberg’s influence on them as storytellers and his impact on global film culture.
EFM 2023: The buzz titles from Spain, Italy, Germany and the Nordics
Screen highlights the buzz titles ready to entice international buyers at the 2023 European Film Market (EFM).
New Europe kicks off sales for Ulaa Salim’s ‘Eternal’ (exclusive)
The buzzy project was showcased at Goteborg Work in Progress.
‘UFO Sweden’ soars for REinvent (exclusive)
The teen sci-fi film is directed by the Crazy Pictures collective.
Sane Cinema to launch mental health initiative at the European Film Market (exclusive)
There is a ‘Room of Stillness’ that will include guided mindfulness sessions.
Scanbox strikes exclusive Finnish distribution deal with Aurora/Cinemanse (exclusive)
The first titles to be released under the deal will be Cannes 2022 selection Godland.
- News
Denmark’s ‘Unruly’ wins Goteborg Dragon Award; buzz for new Salim, Haugerud films
The award comes with $38,000 (SEK 400,000), making it one of the world’s largest film prizes.