Together Films has acquired world sales rights to Gay Games, an upcoming documentary about the LGBTQ+ sports tournament.

Together picked up the film from producers Aleksandra Bilic and Jamie Clark of UK production company My Accomplice, and will present the film to buyers at DOC NYC and IDFA.

Gay Games brings to life the eponymous sporting event, which welcomes athletes from the LGBTQ+ community to compete in sports including football, basketball, ballroom dancing and powerlifting. The Games allows transgender athletes to compete in line with their gender identity.

The film is the debut feature for UK filmmaker Cherish ‘Chez’ Oteka, who won the Bafta for best short film for The Black Cop in 2022. It is backed by the BFI Doc Society. “In this time, there is a real need for a film that is both politically and joyously queer,” said Oteka.

“Gay Games is both timely and commercial, tapping into global discussions around identity and inclusion in sports,” said Together Films CEO and founder Sarah Mosses. “In the wake of the Olympic Games and divisive rhetoric around gender identity, we believe Gay Games will resonate with global audiences and spark meaningful conversations.”

It is a second pickup for Together this week, after US abortion rights documentary Zurawski v Texas.