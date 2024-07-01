Austrian directors Lilith Kraxner and Milena Czernovsky’s bluish has won the Grand Prix in international competition at FIDMarseille, which ran from June 25-30.

bluish centres on two somewhat disorientated characters in their twenties who each aimlessly drift through a city’s gloomy winter days. It stars Leonie Bramberger and Natasha Goncharova. World sales are handled by Square Eyes.

bluish previously won the Screen International Award at the C EU Soon work-in-progress programme at Rome’s MIA Market in October 2023. Czernovsky and Kraxner’s previous feature Beatrix premiered at FIDMarseille in 2021.

The second major award in the international competition, the Georges de Beauregard prize, was won by Argentinian director Tatiana Mazú González’s Every Document Of Civilization, about a teenager tortured and killed by Buenos Aires’ police. There was a special mention for Irish director Declan Clarke’s If I Fall Don’t Pick Me Up, the story of stage director Walter Asmus friendship with novelist and dramatist Samuel Beckett.

FIDMarseille awarded the Grand Prix for its French competition to Léa Lanoë’s Frieda TV, with the Georges De Beauregard National Award going to Phoenix Atala’s Critical Failure.

The French festival showcases discoveries and innovative features and projects to a public and industry audience.

FIDMarseille 2024 winners

International Competition

Grand Prix

Bluish, dirs Lilith Kraxner, Milena Czernovsky (Austria)

Georges De Beauregard International Award

Every Document of Civilization, dir Tatiana Mazú González (Arg)

Special Mention

If I Fall, Don’t Pick Me Up, dir Declan Clarke (Ir)

French Competition

Grand Prix

Frieda TV, dir Léa Lanoë (Fr)

Georges De Beauregard National Award

Critical Failure, dir Phoenix Atala (Fr)

First Film Competition

First Film Award

The Outlandish, dir Tahar Kessi (Alg-Fr-Qatar)

Special Mention

An Oscillating Shadow, dir Celeste Rojas Mugica (Chile-Arg-Fr)

Ciné+ Competition

A Fidai Film, dir Kamal Aljafari (Ger-Pal-Qatar-Braz-Fr)

Flash Competition

Flash Competition Award

A Circle That Rolled Away, dir Liv Schulman (Fr-Arg)

Alice Guy Award

Life Story, dir Jessica Dunn Rovinelli (US)

Special Awards

CNAP Award

7 Walks With Mark Brown, dirs. Pierre Creton, Vincent Barré (Fr)

Renaud Victor Award

A Fidai Film, dir Kamal Aljafari (Ger-Pal-Qatar-Braz-Fr)

École de la 2e Chance Award

Voyage Along The War, dir Antonin Peretjatko (Fr)

Special Mention

Gold Songs, dir Ico Costa (Port-Fr)

European Highschool Award / Vacances Blues Fondation

Gold Songs, dir Ico Costa (Port-Fr)

Special Mention

Festa Major, dir Jean-Baptiste Alazard (Fr)

Audience Award

Nos Îles, dir Aliha Thalien (Fr)