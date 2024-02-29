Former senior BFI executive Lizzie Francke will replace Tricia Tuttle as head of the directing fiction department at the UK’s National Film and Television School.

Francke will take the helm from April 1, when Tuttle officially begins her new role as director of the Berlin International Film Festival.

Formerly editor-at-large at the then-BFI Film Fund, Francke helped develop and produce many notable films including Aftersun, Triangle Of Sadness and Rye Lane. She departed the organisation in March last year along with fellow executives Fiona Morham and Natascha Wharton.

Her extensive career also includes a stint as artistic director of the Edinburgh International Film Festival and writing for Screen International.

Francke will continue to work on her own creative slate of projects while heading the fiction department at NFTS.

“I am both thrilled and feel very honoured to be joining the fantastic NFTS family of students and tutors to support the next generation of filmmakers,” Francke said.

“The School is an exemplary creative space for emerging talent and I’m looking forward to going on many wondrous journeys with the directors.”