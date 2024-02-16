First Look, the works-in-progress initiative of Locarno Pro, will focus on Spanish cinema for its upcoming edition which runs August 9-11 during the Locarno Film Festival.

First Look will select six films from Spain that are currently in post-production in partnership with the Spanish Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA) and ICEX Spain Trade & Investment.

The projects will be presented by their producers during Locarno Pro to industry professionals such as sales agents, buyers, festival programmers, and representatives from post-production funds.

In past editions, First Look has focused on international arthouse productions from the UK, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Israel, Poland, the Baltic countries, Portugal, Serbia, Switzerland and Germany.

Recent Spanish films to win prizes at Locarno include Colectivo Negu’s special mention for Negu Hurbilak in the Cinema of the Present competition last year.

Giona Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, said: “With this year’s First Look we seek to establish even stronger ties and relationships with Spanish cinema, while trying to foster new names for the future.”

Markus Duffner, head of Locarno Pro, said: “This initiative is integral to our mission to support the completion of upcoming films and launch the international careers of emerging filmmakers, as well as continue our long-lasting collaboration with ICAA to help upcoming Spanish production companies forge a significant international presence.”