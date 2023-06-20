Taiwanese director Tsai Ming-liang is to receive the Pardo Alla Carriera at the 76th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, which runs from August 3-13.

The festival will pay tribute to Tsai’s achievements in film and contemporary art with a screening of Days (2020), plus an exhibition of his experimental works including Transformation (2012), Your Face (2018) and The Tree (2021).

Tsai will also be at the centre of a panel conversation on the future of cinema moderated by Kevin B. Lee, Locarno Film Festival professor for the future of cinema and the audiovisual arts at USI Università della Svizzera italiana.

Tsai’s sophomore film Vive l’ Amour (1992) won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival while The River (1996) won the Jury Award at Berlin.

Giona A. Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, said: “Tsai Ming-liang is a filmmaker who examines the cinema and the world with lucidity and feeling.”

Past winners of Locarno’s Pardo Alla Carriera award include Costa-Gavras and Victor Erice.