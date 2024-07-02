Indian star Shah Rukh Khan is to receive the Pardo Alla Carriera award at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, which runs from August 7-17.

The award will pay tribute Rukh Khan’s career in Indian cinema spanning more than 100 films across multiple genres.

The actor - popularly known in India as ‘King Khan’ - will receive the award on the evening of August 10 on Piazza Grande.

A key film from Khan’s career – Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 feature Devdas – will be also screened during the Festival, and Rukh Khan will appear at the Forum @Spazio Cinema for a conversation open to the public on August 11.

Rukh Khan’s breakout role was in the romantic thriller Baazigar (1993). A few years later he achieved superstar status on the back of romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and love-story Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

Rukh Khan’s recent films include three that released in 2023: Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

Giona A. Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, said: “The wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him. This brave and daring artist has always been willing to challenge himself while remaining true to what his fans all over the worldeagerly expect from his films.”