Swiss animator Claude Barras is to be honoured with the Locarno Kids Award at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, which runs from August 7-17.

The Locarno Kids Award is given to personalities credited with bringing younger generations to cinema. Barras is behind 2016 hit animation My Life As A Courgette, and will present his latest feature film Sauvages on the Piazza Grande on August 13.

Sauvages recently premiered as a special screening in Cannes and is about an Orangutan fighting to save the forests of Borneo with his friends.

Locarno artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro said: “Claude Barras is one of the great shapers of the contemporary collective imagination. The Mélièsian brilliance of his animations links directly back to the origins of cinema, intertwining with the technological transformations of contemporary cinema.”