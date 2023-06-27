Scott Steindorff, whose producing credits include The Lincoln Lawyer, Love In The Time Of Cholera, and Station Eleven, is lining up the feature documentary In Search Of Love and preparing to commence production in Paris in July.

The project is being produced by Steindorff’s Stone Village Films and will encompass locations in France, Italy, Greece, Switzerland, Portugal, and Spain.

In Search Of Love will explore the complexities of love through personal narratives and insights from experts in the field, exploring the neuroscience behind the emotion, the enchantment of romantic love, and the commitment required to sustain relationships.

“As humans, we instinctively recognise the immense significance of love in our lives, yet our understanding of it remains limited,” said Steindorff. “Through this film, we strive to illuminate the intricacies of love and explore its profound impact on individuals and society as a whole.”

Steindorff serves as producer on the independently financed project alongside Stone Village’s Dylan Russell and Victoria Rochelle Stein. The production will collaborate with a team of creatives and musical artists.

Steindorff recently completed production on a documentary about autism and is currently in post-production on another documentary about ADHD.

His credits include Jane Got A Gun, The Human Stain, and Empire Falls, on which he served as executive producer.