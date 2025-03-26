Low-budget Japanese feature A Samurai In Time has reached the ¥1bn ($6.65m) landmark at the local box office, cementing its position as one of the country’s biggest sleeper hits.

The figure represents a significant milestone for the independent film, which was produced for a reported budget of just over $170,000 (¥26m).

It follows a historic win for the feature at the 48th Japan Academy Prize on March 14, where it became the first independent film ever to win best picture at the annual awards. Winners of the award in recent years include Godzilla Minus One, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Shoplifters.

Directed by Junichi Yasuda, the story centres on a samurai who is transported from the late 1860s to modern-day Kyoto, where he finds himself on the set of a period TV series set in his own time. With the help of an assistant director, he finds work as an actor who specialises in being killed during sword-fighting scenes.

The cast is led by Makiya Yamaguchi in his first ever leading role and the box office milestone was revealed by his talent agency, Shin Entertainment.

It marks the third feature of Yasuda, who previously directed 2014 action film Kenju To Medamayaki and 2017 drama Gohan but who is also a rice farmer in rural Kyoto.

Self-funded by the filmmaker and produced with a crew of just 10 people, A Samurai In Time premiered at Fantasia International Film Festival where it won best Asian feature before opening in a single cinema in Tokyo on August 17.

Strong word-of-mouth saw it expand to more than 50 screens before Gaga Corporation boarded as distributor, helping the feature break into the box-office top 10 by October.

Aside from direction and editing, Yasuda also served as the film’s cinematographer, gaffer and title designer. It was mostly short at Toei Studios Kyoto and is reportedly the first time a low-budget independent production has been granted use of its famous open-air set.

In the UK, A Samurai In Time screened at FrightFest and is set for a home entertainment release through Third Window Films on April 28. International sales are handled by Gaga.