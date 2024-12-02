Luca Guadagnino, head of the competition jury at the Marrakech International Film Festival (FIFM), reflected on his North African roots at the opening night ceremony on November 29.

The Challengers and Queer director spoke in French and told the audience inside the Salle des Ministres about his Algerian mother, who grew up in Casablanca. “She considered herself half Moroccan,” the Italian filmmaker said, adding he would also like to consider himself half Moroccan, to the delight of the audience.

“Long live Morocco, long live Marrakech, long live cinema,” Guadagnino declared, officially opening this year’s festival.

Glamour is back in Marrakech for the festival’s 21st edition after last year’s sombre affair which took place in the aftermath of the country’s devastating earthquake and the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Djellabas, the traditional Moroccan robes, were worn by both local and international attendees, along with ballgowns for women and dark suits for men, some topped with a fez hat.

French film director and screenwriter Justine Triet along with director Tim Burton and his partner Monica Bellucci were also at the opening ceremony. So too was Doha Film Institute CEO Fatma Hassan Alremaihi and last year’s Etoile d’Or winner Asmae El Moudir, who made history by being the first Moroccan filmmaker to receive the festival’s top prize for The Mother Of All Lies.

Guadagnino is joined on the festival’s jury this year by Saltburn and Priscilla star Jacob Elordi, Indian director Zoya Aktar, as well as The Apprentice director Ali Abbasi. They will watch a competition programme of 14 first and second features presented as world or MENA premieres.

The festival is paying tribute to actor and director Sean Penn and filmmaker David Cronenberg this week, as well as the late legendary Moroccan star Naima Lamcharki.

However, press access to some of the stars attending is limited, continuing a trend at recent festivals. Among those only doing red carpet lines and official press conference appearances are Alfono Cuarón, Jacob Elordi, Tim Burton and Sean Penn. Many members of the international press expressed disappointment and told Screen they may not be able to return for another year of FIFM unless they are able to secure interviews with key talent.

Along with the competition programme, there 71 films from 32 countries playing at the festival this year.

The opening ceremony was followed by a screening of Justin Kurzel’s drama The Order starring Jude Law. The screening was introduced by Kurzel and the film’s producer Stuart Ford.

New venues added this year include the Meydene, a 400-seat auditorium within a modern building, just a ten minutes walk from the festival’s main home, the Palais des Congrés.