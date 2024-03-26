ECAM, the Madrid film school behind one of the most prestigious talent development labs in Spain, has set up a production forum to widen the reach of its projects and encourage co-productions with Spain.

The first edition of ECAM Forum will run from June 10-13 and is open to features and series with international potential by rising Spanish producers, directors and writers.

The Films To Come feature programme will showcase 14 projects: five in development through ECAM’s lab (La Incubadora), four international projects from the Forum’s partnership with Focus Copro’ (Cannes SFC), Bogota Audiovisual Market, MAFF (Málaga Film Festival) and Ikusmira in San Sebastian, and five projects selected from the open call for submissions.

Last Push will introduce six Spanish features in postproduction to programmers, sales agents and distributors from Spain and abroad.

ECAM Forum Series will select six Spanish series in development to take part in a four-day mentoring programme that will also include a grant of €1,500 per series project.

All the selected projects taking part in the Forum will be eligible for various awards including a €15,000 prize for the best feature in postproduction in the Last Push section.

Acording to Alberto Valverde, ECAM Forum’s coordinator, the idea behind the four-day production forum in Madrid is that “it becomes a key event for the industry, while keeping it in a manageable dimension, one that allows enough breathing space for growth and discussion of the projects”.

Spanish writer-directors to have participated in ECAM’s labs in reent years include Estíbaliz Urresola Solaguren (20.000 Species Of Bees) Álvaro Gago’ (Matria) Alaúda Ruiz de Azúa (Lullaby) and Jaoine Camborda (The Rye Horn).

ECAM Forum is being financially supported by Madrid’s Autonomous Community government.