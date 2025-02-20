Magnolia Pictures had acquired US rights from Visit Films to TIFF action thriller 40 Acres starring Danielle Deadwyler of The Piano Lesson and Till.

R.T. Thorne directed the story a young man in a post-plague world that has eradicated animals whose encounter with a young woman threatens his tough survivor family’s way of life. Michael Greyeyes, Kataem O’Connor, and Milcania Diaz-Rojas star.

40 Acres is a A Hungry Eyes Media Production with 4T Productions Inc. in association with Fela and Backhome. Thorne and Glenn Taylor co-wrote the screenplay, and Jennifer Holness produced, with Taj Critchlow, Thorne, Deadwyler, Sudz Sutherland, John Lang, Mark Gingras, and Andrew Frank serving as executive producers.

Magnolia plans an early summer theatrical release after SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden brokered the deal with Visit Films president Ryan Kampe.