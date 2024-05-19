Maisie Williams has joined the cast of Morgan Matthews’ road movie 500 Miles alongside Bill Nighy and Roman Griffin Davis.

The Game Of Thrones, The New Look and Pistol star will play free-spirited street musician Kait who joins sixteen-year-old runaway Finn (Griffin Davis), on a journey across land and sea to reach Finn’s estranged grandfather (Nighy), living off-the-radar on Ireland’s west coast.

Beta Cinema continues to pre-sell 500 Miles at the Marché du Film in Cannes, having sold the project to True Brit Entertainment for UK & Ireland during the EFM with Zygi Kamasa joining as an executive producer.

Beta Cinema has also sold 500 Miles to Australia & New Zealand (Kismet Movies), Middle East (Front Row), Italy (Maestro Distribution), Benelux (September Film), Greece (Feelgood Entertainment) and Former Yugoslavia (Discovery). Aardwolf Films have picked up world-wide airline rights.

500 Miles is a production of Origin Pictures, Port Pictures and Minnow Films that is being prepped to shoot later this year in Ireland, with the support of Fís Éíreann /Screen Ireland and Coimisiún na Meán.

Former Head of BBC Films David Thompson is producing with Alex Gordon and Keren Misgav Ristvedt for Origin Pictures, Martina Niland from Dublin-based Port Pictures, and Matthews’ Minnow Films.