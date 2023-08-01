A major new studio complex is set to be constructed in Abu Dhabi, building on a growing wave of production in the region that includes Mission: Impossible, Dune and Star Wars.

Government-backed twofour54 Abu Dhabi has announced that the facility will open by 2025 and span more than 100 acres, including 11 soundstages, an exterior water tank and six standing sets. The complex, named twofour54 Studios, will also include office space, post-production facilities, permanent tenancies and screening rooms.

The move follows increased levels of production in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia ramping up its activity with studios at NEOM and AlUla alongside attractive production incentives.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, offers a rebate to international productions of up to 30% on qualified spend and has hosted blockbuster Hollywood features including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part 1, Dune, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Fast And Furious 7. Its locations have also been used for Bollywood hits such as Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, as well as regional drama series and small-scale productions.

“The creative industries have been identified as one of Abu Dhabi’s priority sectors given the important economic and social value they create,” said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director and CEO of twofour54 parent company ADNEC Group.

“We are proud to drive Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a leading global destination for content creation through twofour54 Studios. It will take film and TV production to the next level, creating jobs and contributing to the local economy following its completion in 2025.”

Mark Whitehead, CEO of twofour54, added: “twofour54 has facilitated thousands of productions over the last 15 years, establishing a compelling track record and building a deep expertise of the global film industry’s demands. Leveraging this invaluable experience, twofour54 identified an opportunity in the MENA region – the demand for an integrated, future-ready production destination.”

The new studio will complement the company’s flagship campus at Yas Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi and production facilities across the UAE.