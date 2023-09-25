Conversations with Martin Scorsese and Greta Gerwig headline the Screen Talks programme of the 67th BFI London Film Festival (LFF, October 4-15).

The public programme of talks from acclaimed UK and international filmmaking talents will get underway with Emerald Fennell, who will give her talk on Thursday October 5, the day after her second feature Saltburn opens the festival.

Scorsese, who has Killers Of The Flower Moon at the festival; and Kitty Green, director of The Royal Hotel, will give separate talks on Saturday, October 7; with Gerwig, director of 2023’s highest-grossing film Barbie, speaking the following day.

Further talks will come from All Of Us Strangers director Andrew Haigh on Monday 9; and Lulu Wang, director of new series Expats, on Tuesday 10.

Each talk will see the respective filmmakers discuss their careers and work to date, as well as their latest film or show which plays in the festival.

Screen Talks at last year’s festival included White Noise director Noah Baumbach, Causeway star and producer Jennifer Lawrence, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress Janelle Monae.

LFF gets underway with Saltburn on Wednesday, October 4; and closes with Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya’s The Kitchen on Sunday, October 15.