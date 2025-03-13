The Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS) has revealed the first speaker sessions for the conference line-up of its 2025 event.

The two-day show, which takes place 14-15 May 2025 at London Olympia, brings technology and creativity together under one roof.

It offers an extensive free-to-attend seminar programme covering pre-production, production, virtual production, post, distribution and audio.

There’s also a new series of sport-focused sessions in collaboration with Broadcast Sport, and a new AI Zone, featuring exhibition space and speaker sessions debating the impact of AI and generative AI on the media sector.

Highlights of the programme so far include a behind-the-scenes look at the costumes, hair and camera direction of Strictly Come Dancing; A masterclass about the post-production work on The Greatest Night in Pop which won a 2024 Broadcast Tech Innovation Award for Excellence in Grading (non-scripted); An investigation into the skills gaps in the creative industries and the role of formal education vs. industry training programmes; A state-of-the-nation panel discussing the UK studios landscape; and an In Conversation With… session with sports broadcaster and former NFL player Jason Bell.

Around 12,000 people from across the broadcast, production, post-production and content creator industries are expected to attend the event on 14-15 May 2025 at London Olympia.

Event director Charlotte Wheeler said: “We are thrilled to unveil the seminar programme for MPTS 2025, an event that continues to be the leading platform for innovation, discussion, and collaboration in the media production and technology sector. This year’s programme has been carefully curated to address the most pressing challenges and exciting opportunities facing our industry, featuring an exceptional lineup of speakers, thought leaders, and industry pioneers.

“MPTS has always been a hub for knowledge sharing, and 2025 will be no exception. Our seminars will explore cutting-edge developments in broadcast technology, production workflows, content creation, and emerging trends that are shaping the future of media. Whether you are an established professional or a new voice in the industry, our sessions are designed to inspire, inform, and spark meaningful conversations.

“We look forward to welcoming attendees from across the sector to engage with expert panels, hands-on demonstrations, and exclusive keynote talks. The conversations we foster here will help shape the next chapter of media production and technology. We can’t wait to see you at MPTS 2025.”

Keynote Theatre

Sponsors: BAFTA Albert, 3 Mills Studios

Strictly Behind the Sparkle: The Creative Mastery of Costumes, Hair, and Camera Direction

Nikki Parsons – Series Director

Vicky Gill – Costume Designer

Lisa Davey – Hair Designer

Broadcast Sport – In Conversation With… Jason Bell

Jason Bell – Sports Broadcaster and former NFL player

Interviewer - Gavin Ramjaun

Factual Entertainment: What Commissioners Want

Amie Parker-Williams – Director, Digital Commissioning & Production for MTV

Jasmyn McGuile – Commissioning Editor – Factual Entertainment – BBC

Kirsty Hanson – Senior Commissioning Editor for Factual and Factual Entertainment – UKTV

Post Production Theatre

Sponsors: BAFTA Albert, LucidLink, AVID

State of the Nation

Donna Mulvey-Jones – Head of Post Production – Banijay UK

Adam Downey – Director of Post Production – Sky

Natascha Cadle – Creative Director – Envy

Simon Kanjee – Joint CEO, Grand Central Post & The Farm

Amelia Knott – Human Rights Specialist – Will present findings from the recent TV Industry Human Rights Forum report in Post Production, for the first 5 minutes of this session.

Masterclass – The Greatest Night in Pop

Joe Stabb – Senior Colourist – Fifty Fifty

Audio Theatre

Sponsors: Calrec, Solid State Logic, AVID, Telos Alliance

Modern Audio Production Essentials – Broadcast, Immersive Audio, Cloud and beyond

Sponsored Session from Solid State Logic

Ashleigh Davies – Head of Educational Programmes/Services – SSL - CHAIR

Tom Knowles – Director of Product Management – SSL

Antony Shaw – Co-Founding Director – Spiritland Productions

Anna Lakatos – Audio Engineer, Producer and Educator – Point Blank Music School

The Sounds of Saturday Night

Lucy Mitchell – CHAIR

Richard Sillitto – Sound Supervisor (credits – Strictly, Ant & Dec)

Robert Edwards – Sound Supervisor (credits – McIntyre, BGT)

The Power of Sound: Crafting Immersive Audio for Film

Ben Nemes – Audio Industry Consultant - CHAIR

James Mather – Sound Editor – Oscar winner in 2023 for Best Sound for Top Gun: Maverick, Oscar nominated for Best Sound for Belfast in 2022

Virtual Production Theatre

Sponsors: Garden Studios, ROE Visual Europe

Bridging the Gap to 2030- Future Skills for Virtual Production & Creative Industries

Dr Jodi Nelson Tabor – Head of the Pixel Academy - CHAIR

Professor Lyndsay Duthie – Pro-Vice Chancellor Partnerships – University of Creative Arts

Amanda Murphy – Professor of Creative Industries – Royal Holloway University of London

Fakhar Raza – PhD Researcher in Complex Learning – TEDx University of Greenwich

The Future of Broadcast Innovation

John Murphy – Design Director BBC Sport

Virtual Production – State of the Nation

Lauren Newport-Quinn- Creative Technologist, University for the Creative Arts

Paul McHugh – Virtual Production & VFX Supervisor – RecodeXR Studio

Production Theatre

Sponsors: CVP, BAFTA Albert, SanDisk Professional, Sky Studios Elstree, EVS, Film & TV Charity, VizRT

State of the Nation: UK Studio Landscape

Bee Devine – Chief Operating Officer – Garden Studios

Paul de Carvalho - General Manager – 3 Mills

Noel Tovey – Managing Director – Sky Studios Elstree

State of the Nation: Production Landscape

Dean Webster – Development Executive - Ten66

Derren Lawford – Founder & CEO - Dare Pictures

Kate Beal – CEO – Woodcut Media

AI Media Zone

Sponsors: Moments Lab, Softwire, LTX Studio, Nagarro

AI Agents

Muki Kulhan – CIO Muki International

Jon Roberts – Director of Technology, Production & Innovation – ITN

Morag Mcintosh – Solution Lead for Live Production Control – BBC

Justin Grayson – Head of Customer Engineering, Telco, Media & Entertainment UK

Aaron Nuytemans – Head of Growth – Cuez by TinkerList

In Conversation With Brett Danton, Director & DoP: AI and the Future of Production

Brett Danton – Director and DoP

The Human & the Machine: A Dangerous Liaison or the Next Step for Creativity?

Guy Gadney – Co-Founder & CEO – Charisma.ai

Dan Efergan – Executive Creative Director, Interactive & Innovation – Aardman

Robyn Winfield-Smith – Development Researcher – Tiger Aspect

Jonny McCausland – Development Lead – Tiger Aspect

Broadcast Technology Theatre

Sponsors: Zixi, ERA, Imagine Communications, BAFTA Albert, Telestream, Image Reuters, AJA

State of the Nation – Broadcast Technology

David Travis – Group Director of Content, Platforms & Broadcast – Sky

Rob Siddall – CTO – The Farm

Larissa Gorner-Meeus – CTO Proximus Media House

Media Technology Centre

Sponsors: Appear, Imagine Communications, IBC, Net Insight

How the Eurovision Song Contest Transitioned to ST2110 for its LED Video System

Joe Bleasdale – Product Marketing Strategist – Megapixel

DASH and Media-over-QUIC Transport: Low Latency Performance Showdown

Ali C. Begen – Professor of Computer Science – Ozyegin University, Istanbul, and Founder of Networked Media