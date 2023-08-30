Memento International has boarded Edoardo Gabbriellini’s third feature Holiday, a suspense thriller set on the Italian Riviera that is premiering in Toronto in September.

Produced by Olivia Musini for Cinemaundici in association with Lorenzo Mieli’s The Apartment and Luca Guadagnino’s Frenesy Film Company, Holiday is about a woman who returns to her family-owned hotel after being released from prison. But even after being acquitted of the brutal murder of her mother and her mother’s lover and maintaining her innocence, she finds herself fighting to clear her name in the small tourist town.

The film stars newcomers Margherita Corradi and Giorgia Frank alongside Alessandro Tedeschi, Alice Arcuri and Alessia Giuliani. It is one of 47 titles from 45 countries in this year’s Centrepiece programme at Toronto, previously known as Contemporary World Cinema.

Vision Distribution is handling Italian distribution in partnership with Universal.

Gabbriellini said the film “is definitely influenced by several crimes involving young people that made headlines in recent years in Italy.” He added: “I feel my own generation hasn’t created an ‘easy’ world for their children to decode. The obsession with the need for visibility and attention is one of the big issues of our time, and it’s what triggers the events the story is based around.”

Memento International called the film “a gripping summer crime story with an inventive structure that will certainly keep the audience hooked. More than just a “did she or didn’t she” courtroom drama, it also gives a rather truthful look at the complexities of teenagehood in today’s world.”

Memento International will also be in Toronto with Nora El Hourch’s Platform competition entry Sisterhood (HLM Pussy). The company is selling Venice competition title Woman Of from writer-directors Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert with Anonymous Content co-handling the Polish trans drama in North America.

Also on Memento’s sales slate is Sudabeh Mortezai’s Sarajevo titles Europa, and Cannes award winners including Baloji’s Omen and Vladimir Perisic’s Lost Country and Martin Provost’s Bonnard, Pierre And Marthe.