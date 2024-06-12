Academy Governors will recognise Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, Richard Curtis with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and Quincy Jones and Juliet Taylor with Academy Honorary Awards.

The Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Academy Governors Awards on November 17 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.

James Bond franchise producers and longtime guardians of the brand Wilson and Broccoli receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, which is now an Oscar statuette, as producers “whose body of work reflects a consistently high quality of motion picture production”.

Their credits include modern 007 instalments Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time To Die, as well Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, The Rhythm Section, and Till. Broccoli becomes the second woman to receive the Thalberg Award.

Curtis wrote and directed Love Actually and his many writing credits include the Bridget Jones and Mr. Bean films, and he earned an screenplay Oscar nomination for Four Weddings And A Funeral.

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award recognises “an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry by promoting human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities”.

Curtis co-founded Comic Relief UK and USA. In 2005 he co-created Make Poverty History and helped produce the Live 8 concerts. Most recently, he co-founded the group Project Everyone, giving practical support to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and established the ethical investment campaign Make My Money Matter.

Legendary musician Jones, who earned an Oscar best picture nomination as a producer on The Color Purple (one of seven career Oscar nods) and has composed film scores including The Italian Job and worked in the music department on films like In The Heat Of The Night, will collect the Honorary Award.

Taylor also receives the Honorary Award and her credits as casting director include Taxi Driver, Annie Hall, Sleepless In Seattle, and Schindler’s List.

The Oscar statuettes recognise “extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences of any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy”.

Academy president Janet Yang said of the recipients, “Their profound love of cinema and indelible contribution to our art form make these five individuals truly deserving of these honours.”