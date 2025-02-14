Bafta-winning UK star of Empire Of Light and Blue Story Micheal Ward is to lead Joe Marcantonio’s revenge thriller Uncle.

Atlanta-based FilmHedge has boarded the project to co-finance, with principal photography set to begin on April 22 in the UK, and the UK’s WestEnd Films handling world sales.

After the brutal murder of their family, a teenager and her uncle embark on a brutal mission of revenge and retribution.

Uncle is produced out of the UK by Auroral Pictures’ Rebecca Knapp and Matthew Wakeham with Delta Pictures’ Adam Partridge. Marcantonio co-writes with Owynne Dawkins. It is supported by Ffilm Cymru Wales and by the Welsh government via Creative Wales.

Ward replaces Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, with further cast to be unveiled in due course. Screen Star of Tomorrow 2020 Ward is also set to star in Ari Aster’s Eddington.

London-based filmmaker Marcantonio’s credits include feature Kindred.