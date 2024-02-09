Million Youth Media, the London-based organisation that offers training and development to the next generation of filmmakers and under-represented talent, has won the Production Guild of Great Britain’s (PGGB) second annual Film and TV Inclusion award.

The award, handed out at a London ceremony on February 8 by the royal patron of the PGGB, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, aims to spotlight people and organisations that foster and progress talent inclusion in the UK screen production workforce. The award is supported by Walt Disney Studios.

Million Youth Media and MYM Academy are the creations of youth-led media organisation Fully Focused Productions. Fully Focused was founded by Nick Bedu and Teddy Nygh in 2010, with credits including BBC Three comedy series Pru.

The five nominees were Access All Areas, Access: VFX, Georgette Turner, Resource Productions and Screen Alliance Wales. Last year’s winner was 6ft From The Spotlight, a community interest company working to improve mental health and wellbeing in the UK film and television production workplace.

Lyndsay Duthie, PGGB CEO, said: “This award spotlights those whose innovations have expanded accessibility, diversity and inclusion in our industry to inspire the next generation of talent and Million Youth Media’s passion and commitment to that very goal shines brightly. We celebrate their relentless endeavours to provide talented young people from under-represented communities, with the tools, opportunities and knowledge they need to thrive.”

The Duke of Edinburgh said the award is ”shining a light on the people who are connecting the dots to encourage the next generation”.

The Production Guild of Great Britain is an organisation for those working in film and TV drama production, founded in 1999. Its membership covers accounts, production, location management, assistant directing, VFX and post-production.