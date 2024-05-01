Italy’s Minerva Pictures and TVCO have teamed up to co-acquire international sales rights to Kat Rohrer’s comedy romance What A Feeling.

The Austrian feature had its world premiere last month at BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival, and also played at the Diagonale Festival of Austrian Film. It recently received an honorable mention in the audience award narrative feature category at the 2024 OUTshine Film Festival in Miami.

What A Feeling centres on two middle aged women who hit it off in a lesbian bar, and explores migration, class and sexuality in Austria. It is written and directed by Rohrer, and stars Caroline Peters, Proschat Madani, Heikko Deutschmann and Barbara Spitz.

Rohrer has made a number of feature documentaries and short films. What A Feeling is her fiction feature debut. The film is produced by Austrian Praherfilm in co-production with NGF Geyrhalterfilm.

TVCO and Minerva will handle worldwide sales and will present the film in Cannes as a market premiere. Both companies announced a partnership in international film sales in February at the Berlinale’s EFM.