Italy’s Minerva Pictures International has agreed key deals for Domenico Emanuele de Feudis’s thriller The Net.

Minerva has sold The Net to Atlas Film for German speaking territories, Russian World Vision for CIS and the Baltics and Beta Film for Bulgaria.

The Sardinia-set crime drama centres on a former policeman who teams up with a journalist after he is accused of a murder he did not commit. It stars Luca Argentero, Cristiana Dell’Anna, Luca Pusceddu and Geno Diana.

The Net is produced through Italian companies Groenlandia and Ascent Film.

De Feudis made his debut with 2020 folk horror The Binding which was picked up worldwide by Netflix. The Net is his second feature.