The Hong Kong box office recorded a rise of 22.2% year-on year over the Easter holiday weekend led by We 12, the action comedy starring all 12 members of Cantopop boy band Mirror.

Gross box office in the territory from March 29 to April 1 was $4.7m (HK$36.8m) further powered by new releases Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire and Kung Fu Panda 4, according to data provided by Hong Kong Box Office.

Last year, the Easter weekend ran from April 7-10 and marked a return to pre-pandemic levels, up 1.6% on Easter 2019.

Distributed by Edko Films, We 12 topped the four-day chart with revenues of $1.69m (HK$13.21m) for a cumulative $1.93m (HK$15.10m) as of April 1. It is positioned as a fan film, starring for the first time all 12 members of boy band sensation Mirror, which includes Edan Lui, Anson Lo, Keung To and Lokman Yeung. Hundreds of meet-and-greet sessions with cast attendance before or after the cinema screenings were reportedly held.

The heist comedy marks the feature directorial debut of Berry Ho, an executive producer at MakerVille, the production and talent subsidiary of PCCW Media Group.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, the latest in Warner Bros. Monsterverse franchise, settled for second place with $1.25m (HK$9.82m) for a cumulative $1.55m (HK$12.13m).

In third was animation Kung Fu Panda 4, with $687,000 (HK$5.38m) for $814,000 (HK$6.38m). All the top three grossing films opened on March 28.

Dune: Part Two held fourth place in its fifth weekend, with $217,000 (HK$1.70m) for $4.27m (HK$33.40m), while Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire ranked fifth in its second weekend, with $153,000 (HK$1.20m) for $617,000 (HK$4.83m).