Romantic comedy and Toronto premiere Young Werther has landed a slew of international deals for the UK’s Mister Smith Entertainment.

It has sold to Signature Entertainment (UK-Ireland), Transmission Films (Australia/New Zealand), Front Row Filmed Entertainment (Middle East), Angel Films (Scandinavia), A-One Media (CIS), Playarte Pictures (Brazil), Blitz Film (Ex-Yugoslavia), Green Light Films (Ukraine), The Film Group (Greece), Nos Lusomundo (Portugal) and Anuvu (airlines).

As previously announced, the film will release in the US on December 13 via Grindstone Entertainment, in a deal negotiated by CAA Media Finance.

The feature directorial debut of Canadian filmmaker José Avelino Gilles Corbett stars Douglas Booth, Alison Pill, Patrick J. Adams and Iris Apatow. It is a contemporary adaptation of German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s 1774 novel. Werther, played by Booth, falls for a woman already committed in a relationship.

Matt Code, Julie Strifler and Natalie Urquhart produce for Canada’s Wildling Pictures.