Newly-launched Paris-based outfit MMM Film Sales has taken on international sales rights to Czech filmmaking duo Petr Kazda and Tomáš Weinreb’s Nobody Likes Me which has its world premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in the Critics’ Picks section.

The film is a psychological drama about a lonely young woman working as a secretary at the army headquarters in Prague whose world is upended when she meets a mysterious stranger. It is the follow-up to the directors’ first feature, Olga Hepnarova, which premiered at the 2016 Berlinale in the Panorama section.

Nobody Likes Me stars Slovak-Italian actress Barbora Bobulová alongside Rebeka Poláková and Mantas Zemleckas and is produced by Czech Republic’s Black Balance and love.Frame, alongside Slovakia’s Arytmia, and co-produced by France’s Arizona Productions and Czech Television. Bontonfilm will release the film in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

MMM described the film as “a powerful, intimate story of solitude and love that will resonate deeply with audiences, has great festival potential and will captivate distributors looking for distinct, auteur-driven films”.