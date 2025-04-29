EXCLUSIVE: Singapore’s Mokster Films has acquired worldwide rights to Taiwan’s first rotoscope animated feature Welcome To Dolly’s House, which it will launch at the Cannes market.

The film is created and written by artist, curator and filmmaker Seven YCH and directed by Tree Muta (aka Liu Yu-shu) and Rady Fu, with Dennis Wu from Marry My Dead Body and The Tag-Along trilogy as producer. The live-action cast includes Teresa Daley, Yao Ai Ning, Bruce Chiu, and Hannah Quinlivan.

The film follows a rising YouTuber named Princess Maria as her quest for fame and love spirals into a surreal nightmare after a scandalous proposal stunt leads her to a reclusive doll maker, a haunting mansion and the buried secrets of her own identity.

It is a modern retelling of a story from the Taiping Guangji, a large anthology compiled in the Song Dynasty comprising 500 volumes, including many supernatural stories.

“Though written long ago, the book’s kaleidoscopic vision eerily reflects today’s social media, a sensation I hope to share with the audience through this animation,” said Seven, who is also the executive producer through his Taipei-based Deep Sky Object production house.

It marks the first major animated feature from Taiwan to employ the rotoscoping technique, tracing over live-action footage frame by frame in order to create realistic character movements. The film has been in production for the last three years and is set for theatrical release in 2026.

Director Tree Muta previously co-directed 2022 3D animation Shiro — Hero Of Heroes, while Fu co-directed 2016 drama See You Again.