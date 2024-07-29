More than half of UK film and TV workers are still out of work a year on from the SAG-AFTRA strike in the US, according to a study by UK creative industries union Bectu.

The survey of more than 2,300 film and TV workers found that 52% of workers in the film sector are out of work; with 51% in TV drama, 57% in unscripted and 53% in commercials.

The figures are down from the 68% who were out of work in a February 2024 survey, itself down from 74% in September 2023. This indicates a slow recovery; however the number of respondents who are planning to leave the film and TV industry in the next five years is increasing, from 24% in September 2023 to 37% in February 2024 and 38% now.

61% of Black/Black British, 67% of Asian/Asian British and 56% of workers from other minoritised ethnic groups are currently out of work, compared to 51% for white workers.

The precarity is restricting efforts to improve diversity in the industry, with 44% of Black/Black British respondents planning to leave the industry in the next five years, with 41% of Asian/Asian British and 40% of mixed and multiple ethnic groups, compared to 37% for white respondents.

The older the worker, the more likely they are to be out of work, with 31% of 18-24s currently unemployed, compared to 46% of 24-34s, 50% of 35-44s, 57% of 45-54s, 58% of 55-64s and 68% of over 65s.

The SAG-AFTRA strike began on July 14, 2023, running until November 9; with a Writers Guild of America strike also running from May 2-September 27 that year.

Financial, mental health impacts

Respondents to the survey, which closed on July 12, noted significant financial and mental health impacts. 81% are finding their financial situation to be more difficult than normal given the fall in work, with 21% having had to take out a loan or unsecured debt – up from 15% in September 2023.

70% have reported struggling with their mental wellbeing – a similar figure to the 75% in February this year.

41% of those with parenting and caring responsibilities see themselves leaving the industry in the next five years, compared to 36% of those without; while the figures are at 42% for respondents with a disability and 37% for those without.

Bectu has compiled a selection of anonymous quotes from its respondents. “The industry is changing form. It doesn’t feel temporary. It feels like a long-term change. And it’s been one the hardest years I’ve ever experienced, both financially and emotionally. We are not supported in any way,” said a sculptor, while a grip said “times like this show the utter disregard for and blatant exploitation of the film and TV workforce.”

“Clearly, little has materially improved for the workforce and discussions must be laser focused on how we can collectively make things better for workers, who are critical to the sector’s success but continue to bear the brunt of industry changes,” said Bectu head Philippa Childs, adding that it has ongoing discussions with UK broadcasters and other stakeholders to push for improved mechanisms

“With a new government in place, we are doing all we can to ensure workers’ needs are top of the political agenda,” said Childs. “If the industry doesn’t take tangible and collective action soon, we will see a huge skills exodus and a further deterioration in industry diversity, alongside prolonged mental health challenges and debilitating financial difficulties.”