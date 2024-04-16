MPM Premium has taken world sales rights to Hernán Rosselli’s Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, an Argentinian film about a crime family that is screening in the 2024 Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes.

Set in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the film follows the real-life Felpeto family running a clandestine gambling business for decades until police raids threaten their dynasty and a secret of their late father comes to light. Rosselli blends documentary and fiction to depict the heyday and downfall of a family.

The film is produced by Argentina’s 36 Caballos who produced Berlin Golden Bear-winning short Un Movimiento Extraño, alongside Un Resentimiento de provincia, Protón Cine, Zebra Cine and Arde Cine, Spain’s Jaibo Films, and Portugal’s Oublaum Filmes.

Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed is director and editor Rosselli’s second feature after Mauro that screened at IFFR’s Bright Future in 2015. Director’s Fortnight’s 56th edition runs May 15-25 in Cannes.