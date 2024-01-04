Paris-based sales house MPM Premium has taken on worldwide sales for Tunisian filmmaker Lotfi Achour’s second feature Red Path (Les Enfants Rouges) after it was showcased in the Red Sea Film Festival’s Red Sea Souk work-in-progress section in December.

The film, currently in post-production, is described as a dreamlike journey into the wounded psyche of a young shepherd and his ability to overcome the traumatic death of his cousin.

Shot in the summer of 2022 in Tunisia’s Kef region, it is based on a true story that occurred in Tunisia but takes a more poetic approach to dealing with childhood trauma.

It is produced by Tunisia’s APA: Artistes Producteurs Associés and France’s La Luna Productions. Belgium’s Versus Production and Poland’s Shipsboy co-produce. Nour Films will release the film in France and MPM Premium will kick off sales at Unifrance’s Paris Rendez-Vous that runs Jan. 16-23.

Achour’s short films have screened at Cannes, Clermont-Ferrand, Leeds, Cairo, and his first feature Burning Hope about young people in a post-revolutionary Tunisia was released in 2017.