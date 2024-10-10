MPX has acquired worldwide sales rights ahead of American Film Market to the crime thriller Just Breathe starring Kyle Gallner from Smile and Shawn Ashmore from The Boys and the X-Men franchise.



Paul Pompa III wrote and directed the Rockwood Champ production produced by Jim Agnew, Cam Cannon, and Rick Dugdale.

Just Breathe follows Nick Bianco (Gallner), who plans to rebuild his life and win back the love of his life after a year spent in prison for assault.

Upon release Nick learns that the target of his affections has another admirer, Chester (Ashmore), his no-nonsense parole officer. Nick soon becomes caught up in a tense rivalry that threatens not only his second chance at love, but also his chance at staying out of prison. William Forsythe and Emyri Crutchfield round out the key cast.

Feature directorial debutant Pompa said the theme of personal struggle with anger and its consequences was “something many can relate to but that often goes unspoken”, while producer Agnew hailed the director’s “eye for storytelling and his ability to push emotional boundaries”.

“I remain rooted in the fact that the future of this industry lies in quality cinema led by visionary and groundbreaking filmmakers,” said Ryan Bury, SVP of MPX. “Just like Kyle Gallner in his stand-out performance as Nick, Paul Pomas has come out swinging in his debut as a director.”