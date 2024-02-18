Iranian tragicomedy My Favourite Cake has taken the early lead on Screen international’ s 2024 Berlin competition jury grid, with scores for seven titles now in.

The latest from Iranian duo Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha follows a 70-year-old woman who breaks out of her solitary routine by trying to invigorate her love life. It scored a strong 3.1 average, including three fours (excellent) from Ahmed Shawkey (Egypt’s filfan.com), Rita Di Santo (UK’s Morning Star) and Screen’s own critic.

Currently in joint second on the grid with a 2.5 average are Aaron Schimberg’s A Different Man, which stars Sebastian Stan as a struggling actor with neuro­fibromatosis who undergoes a startling physical transformation, and Andreas Dresen’s From Hilde, With Love, about a married couple who were executed in Berlin for their involvement in the anti-Nazi resistance.

A Different Man earned five twos (average), two threes (good) and a four from Paolo Bertolin (Italy’s cinematografo.it), whilst From Hilde, With Love was mostly threes and twos, with a one and a four (fromScreen’s critic).

The latest from Personal Shopper director Olivier Assayas, Suspended Time, has a middling 2.0 average. Currently bottom of the grid are Piero Messina’s sci-fi Another End starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Renate Reinsve, and Alonso Ruizpalacios’s restaurant drama La Cocina, with averages of 1.6 and 1.8, respectively.

Next up on the grid are Mati Diop’s colonisation documentary Dahomey, Matthias Glasner’s family drama Dying and Bruno Dumont’s latest The Empire.

