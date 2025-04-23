EXCLUSIVE: Myriad Pictures will launch international sales in Cannes on Queen Of The Ring, the biopic of pioneering female pro wrestler Mildred Burke starring Emily Bett Rickards, Josh Lucas, Walton Goggins, and Tyler Posey.

Myriad founder Kirk D’Amico and his team will screen the film in the market. Ash Avildsen directs from a screenplay by Avildsen and Alston Ramsay based on the book The Queen Of The Ring: Sex, Muscles, Diamonds, And The Making Of An American Legend by Pulitzer Prize winner Jeff Leen.

The feature from Intrinsic Value Films follows Burke’s career as she defies societal norms to become a pro wrestler as a single mother in the 1940s and 50s, raising her son on the road, overcoming the death of her protegé, and enduring a tumultuous relationship with her manager and ex-husband Billy Wolfe (Lucas).

Burke became the first woman to get top billing over men, supported other women in the sport, participated in the first female “shoot match” (a real combat without a script) for a title fight, and become the first million-dollar female athlete.

The supporting cast includes Francesca Eastwood, Cara Buono, Deborah Ann Woll, Damaris Lewis, and Gavin Casalegno.

Avildsen, Aimee Schoof, Isen Robbins and B.D. Gunnel serve as producers, with Kelly Koep, Jeff Leen, Jim Ross, and Anthony Mastromauro on board as executive producers. Sumerian Films released the film in the US in March.

“Myriad has shown to have the passion and professionalism that filmmakers dream of when wanting a team to help get their stories out to the world,” said Avildsen.

D’Amico added, “Emily Bett Rickards gives a compelling portrayal of real-life Mildred Burke who became the world’s highest paid professional athlete of her day. The film focuses on Burke’s fight for her independence from the shady businesspeople around her and even those closest to her who didn’t always have her best interests at heart.”

The Myriad slate includes recent theatrical release Las Tres Sisters starring Cristo Fernandez; SXSW jury and audience award-winner Bob Trevino Likes It, which Roadside Attractions released in the US; and SXSW selection American Sweatshop.