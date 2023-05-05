Show Fullscreen

Together Films has acquired world sales rights to In Camera, the debut feature of 2020 Screen Star of Tomorrow filmmaker Naqqash Khalid.

The UK-based sales firm has released a first look at the film (see above). Together will present the film to buyers at this month’s Cannes market, ahead of a summer festival debut.

In Camera stars fellow Screen Stars Nabhaan Rizwan (2019) and Amir El-Masry (2021) alongside Rory Fleck Byrne. It follows Aden, who, after receiving multiple rejections for a series of nightmarish commercial auditions, takes it upon himself to find a new part to play.

Written and directed by Khalid, it is produced by Juliette Larthe as the first title from the UK arm of UK-US production firm Prettybird; and is the first title from Public Dreams, the production label of former BFI executive Mary Burke.

The film, which came through the 2019-20 iFeatures lab, is financed by BBC Film and the BFI, in association with Uncommon Creative Studio.

“The film takes a satirical look at the film & TV industry, and questions our sense of identity through a nuanced lens,” said Sarah Mosses, founder and CEO of Together Films. “We believe audiences will be engaged by Nabhaan’s performance, which expands outside of reality.”

Khalid has created “a generational portrait informed by a culture of hyper-surveillance and hyper-performativity, that symbolizes the ’Anxious Young Man’ of our times,” according to Larthe.

“I started Public Dreams to produce work that challenges cinematic norms,” said Burke. “Naqqash has delivered an enigmatic debut - an ouroboros that will appeal to younger audiences eager to make sense of the world, and their place within it.”